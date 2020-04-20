A little while ago, we posted that Pretty Lights was back in the studio, possibly signaling a comeback. However, that was mere weeks before COVID-19 changed the face of the music industry as we know it, and it wouldn’t have been unreasonable to think that a global pandemic would cut that right short.





However, thanks to CHNL, an app that syncs with your Spotify to “create your own personalized MTV channel,” we now know that PL is testing a live stream for something possibly happening during quarantine.

For a quick overview, the app grabs your favorite artists on Spotify and surfaces their latest videos posted on their YouTube channel in the last 24 hours. This all happens automatically in the backend as the app has directly connected over 1.5k artist YouTube channel IDs with their respective Spotify ID.

When Pretty Lights posted that test video to YouTube, their platform automatically grabbed it and CHNL users were the first to see it.

Check out the video below!

Photo via Rukes.com