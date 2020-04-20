The world’s most popular dance music hot spot — Ibiza — will not see tourism again until August 2020 or beyond due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





According to a recent report out of the area, no tourist activity is expected to occur throughout May, June, or July, which would have been prime time for dance music events and nightlife. Although the industry may have seen this coming, the news is tough to take in.

Minister Iago Negueruela said he hopes to welcome tourists back “minimally” in August — approximately 25% compared to that time last year, and gradually bump it up to 50% in the following months.

He also said, “There are countries like the United Kingdom that have taken too long to adopt confinement measures and that also puts us in a different situation with respect to them.”

The “increasingly delayed” season has lost approximately 147,000 jobs and over 9,200 million euros, with an devastating impact on the local economy and touring artists who frequent the area.

Resident DJ/producer Darius Syrossian breaks down the report via tweet below.

AS EXPECTED

NO IBIZA this summer May,June July, wont be happening (which we already knew)

August at 25% & Sept at 50% capacity of last year

But NOT for English becuase of the late lockdown To be honest im surprised they are even opening for Aug & Septhttps://t.co/9mC2U2DLU7 pic.twitter.com/vh2MmU4Rvz — Darius Syrossian (@DariusSyrossian) April 15, 2020

H/T: We Rave You | Source: Diario de Ibiza | Photo via Amnesia Ibiza

