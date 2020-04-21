Okeechobee was the last music festival to happen before everything got locked down due to COVID-19, but not every artist was able to play. Alison Wonderland was forced to cancel her set at the festival as she was dealing with a case of shingles, and Subtronics was roped in to substitute.





Not one to take the new responsibility lightly, Subtronics performed a couple tributes to Alison during his set, including a new ID from himself he mixed in with her song, “Run.” Now, that WIP is being made into a full new collaboration with Alison Wonderland!

Stay tuned for more info on this absolute belter of a collab.

hello im very hype because @awonderland and i are making a collab out of that wip from Okeechobee — SCREAM SAVER EP OUT NOW🗣👁 (@Subtronics) April 20, 2020