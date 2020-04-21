Martin Garrix New Song, “Higher Ground,” Releasing On His Birthday, May 14

Few artist fan accounts are as reliable and consistent as Martin Garrix Hub, constantly putting out new information about the Dutch artist whether it pertains to releases, IDs, live sets, and more.





The latest info dump from the fan account is one we’ve been awaiting for a while now: “Higher Ground,” Martin’s new song with John Martin, is finally being released on May 14. It just also happens to be Martin’s birthday.

“Higher Ground” has been talked about a lot, both by fans as well as Martin himself. He played it once again during his recent live stream from his home in Amsterdam.

Check it out below!

#BREAKING: Martin Garrix's brand new song, Higher Ground finally releases on his birthday, 14th May! 🎉🎶 pic.twitter.com/Gf0vFbNqsZ — MARTIN GARRIX HUB (@MartinGarrixHub) April 21, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com