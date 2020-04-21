In light of Electric Forest‘s recent 2020 cancellation, the music festival is rolling out options for moving forward. Unfortunately, EF will not be held in 2020, but is setting its sights on 2021.





In an official statement HQ writes, “After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021.”

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, EF is offering two options for ticket holders. Either an exchange for wristband(s) and lodging packages for next year’s EF installment or receive a full refund, including fees. To those who purchased tickets, expect info in your email within the next 48 hours. Details here.

And if you’re having a hard time making up your mind, picture this:

Sit back from your screen for a moment, close your eyes, and imagine the energy when gates finally open to celebrate the 10th chapter of Electric Forest. Imagine the moment music begins to fill the air. Imagine positive vibrations at levels we have never felt in our lifetimes. It will be an immense moment of celebration, and preparing for that energy will keep Forest HQ working tirelessly until opening day.

Electric Forest will return stronger than ever for its 10th anniversary event.

In the meantime — everyone be safe.

Electric Forest 2020 / 2021 Info

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” – Alan Watts Visit https://t.co/qNLA9SeoFZ for an update from Forest HQ. #EF2020 #EF2021 #ElectricForest pic.twitter.com/mXCw3PlTSC — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) April 21, 2020

Photo via Electric Forest