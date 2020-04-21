Originally scheduled for late July this year, Shambhala Music Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled and will resume the same time next year.





It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the 23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival, originally scheduled for July 2020, will be postponed to July 2021. The festival will be held at the same location it has called home since 1998: the Salmo River Ranch. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her colleagues for the difficult decision they had to make.

As with all festivals postponed or cancelled during the COVID-19 crisis, the same question arises: will there be refunds? For Shambhala, the answer is currently “no.”

Like Lightning in a Bottle, Shambhala is a grassroots festival, and does not accept any corporate sponsorship. Thus, “we take on all of the operating costs that might have otherwise been taken care of by corporate sponsorship funds. In addition to this, like most other music festivals, we have significant overheads that make refunding tickets impossible for us.”

Instead, ticket holders can transfer there tickets to any Shambhala festival in 2021, 2022, or 2023. If you are not able to attend in the next few years, the online ticketing system allows you to manage your own order. You can easily view your order online, make changes to your contact information, and transfer tickets and ShambhaLodging packages should you wish to sell them.

For more information on the online ticket portal, please visit: https://shambhalamusicfestival.com/tickets/

You can read Shambhala’s full statement here.

Oh Dag Yo Photography © 2018