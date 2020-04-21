ATLiens have always done a great job at presenting their brand to the masses. But even for them, this new project is an absolute masterstroke of genius, in both audio and visual design.





The Montauk Project is a conspiracy theory that alleges there were a series of secret United States government projects conducted for the purpose of developing psychological warfare techniques and exotic research including time travel & mind control. ATLiens can confirm from their sources that these projects were completed. Successfully.

Montauk Project is also the name of their newest EP, featuring four out of this world songs. “Brainwashed,” the lead single on the album, presents an accurate depiction of the psychological warfare that might have been used as a part of “Montauk” in the accompanying music video.

The rest of the EP supports the visual theme in the “Brainwashed” video, with eerie minimalism and filthy synth design. You can check it all out below!