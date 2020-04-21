515 Alive Music Festival has officially announced its cancellation for 2020, joining the vast majority of events that were scheduled this summer.





The multi-day music and camping festival in Des Moines, Iowa was set to go down August 14th & 15th — but unfortunately, that’s unable to happen due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Keeping the safety of fans in mind, 515 came to the decision, which was “not an easy one to make.”

“First and foremost we hope that each of you are safe and healthy during these trying times,” the statement opens. “COVID-19 has taken an enormous toll on our fans, artists, volunteers, staff and the music industry as a whole.”

It’s apparent from the 515 Alive Family update below that the team is looking forward to a strong comeback in 2021. In the meantime, stay safe out there, everyone.

515 Alive Music Festival 2020 Canceled