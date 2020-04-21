Yesterday, in covering all the sets from this past weekend’s Escape stream, I wrote: “For those keeping track, Insomniac has now featured Beyond Wonderland, Countdown, HARD, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Escape brands. Still left are Audiotistic, Dreamstate, and EDC. Though they’re not festival brands, they could even feature Basscon and Bassrush, as well.”





I didn’t include Middlelands because it’s not an active brand and only lasted a single year, but as one of Insomniac’s most beloved festivals anyway, I should have included it because it’s here.

This weekend, Insomniac’s virtual rave-a-thon theme is Middlelands! There will also be an earlier start time with extended artist sets this weekend, so tune in from 4pm-10pm PT for two extra hours of music on Friday and Saturday!

Lineup coming soon, peep the announcement below.

Hear Ye, Hear Ye!!🏰🍷🍗 This weekend we take the Dark Ages digital w Middlelands: #VirtualRaveAThon! New Earlier start time w extended Artist sets: 4pm – 10pm PT! Joineth Sir @pasqualerotella for a virtual adventure back in time not to be missed!📜 https://t.co/STkEKwMrWj! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PL52T1DPel — Middlelands (@Middlelands) April 21, 2020

Image via Julian Cassady for Insomniac