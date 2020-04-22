HARD Summer has, historically, always had the best lineup trailer videos. Thanks in large part to the visionary direction of Agata Alexander for many years, the videos are hilarious and call upon the best qualities off all the DJs they feature.





2015 was a particularly banner year for the festival, as Jack Ü, The Chemical Brothers, Rae Sremmurd, Ratatat, The Weeknd, and more were set to perform. It was also the festival’s first year at the Fairplex in Pomona, so it had to be special. Cue the brilliant idea for a duo between Dillon Francis and Porter Robinson called Spoon Ü.

An obvious spoof on the festival’s headliner duo featuring Skrillex and Diplo, the Dillon and Porter concoction in the trailer was doomed from the start due to Dillon’s wild ego. We still wish that, even just once, they would have actually done a set together. Maybe now that we’re all in quarantine and no one’s touring anyway, they might find some inspiration.

Check out the trailer again below, or maybe you’re seeing it for the first time!

Photo via Rukes.com