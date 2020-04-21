The City of Chicago has pulled the plug on upcoming events and festivals due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





So far, the city’s formally announced cancellations include the Memorial Day Parade and the Gospel, as well as House and Blues Festivals. Under city order, permits for special events are not to be issued via the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events through May 15th (at least).

Unfortunately, this means other flagship events including Spring Awakening in mid-June and Lollapalooza in late July could be in jeopardy as well…

Lolla recently stated, “We remain in touch with our partners in the City of Chicago about this year’s Lollapalooza. As the festival is still several months away, we are taking careful consideration to work through our options.”

As of March 13th, Spring Awaking was moving forward as planned, but that could very well change in light of these recent developments.

Get more info here and stay tuned.

Source: ABC 7 | Photo via AEG