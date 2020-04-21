Like so many artists around the world, Above & Beyond have been forced to postpone their upcoming tour in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.





The group was prepared to head out on their Acoustic III tour, which would have kicked off this month. Instead, “the band are working with promoters and venues to reschedule as many shows as possible.” Hopefully, there will be a new run of show dates in the coming weeks.

Along with the following statement, Above & Beyond reveal their scheduled shows in Washington DC, Cleveland, Dallas and Austin, as well as their Red Rocks headline, are all effectively cancelled. Rescheduled Acoustic III dates may not come until 2021.

All tickets remain valid for rescheduled shows, but refunds are still being worked out — “If you are unable to attend a postponed date, unfortunately you may not be able to get an immediate refund however the team are working with ticketing partners to offer more refund options.”

Above & Beyond: Acoustic III

Above & Beyond have also teamed up with their Anjunabeats label family and frontline workers for COVID-19 charity single. A new ‘respray’ of 2019 Anjunabeats club cut “All In” carries a message that has never been more vital: we’re all in this together.

With health workers around the globe locked in battle with COVID-19, Above & Beyond were inspired to revisit Fatum, Genix, Jaytech and Judah’s tag-team effort, previously titled “All In,” from summer 2019.

Above & Beyond says, “It’s something we’ve been hearing so often this past month: ‘we’re all in this together.’ These are powerful words for our time. They are a reminder that we all have a role to play, whether you’re a key worker or isolating at home.”

The official music video features cameos from over 70 frontline workers who are also members of Above & Beyond’s official Facebook fan group, alongside Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep artists and label staff. Proceeds from the single will be donated to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund supporting vulnerable communities in nations without a strong health care system.

Photo courtesy of Above & Beyond