Foreign Family Collective have been on a strong roll recently and even the current situation certainly won’t be stopping them any time soon. This month marks the 5 year anniversary of Big Wild’s viral sensation ‘Aftergold,’ which was the second release to drop on ODESZA’s then newly formed label.





5 years has certainly flown by and now to mark this occasion, the label releases a commemorative EP comprised of the much-loved original, a live version recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two fresh reworks by rising producers obli and Hanz.

Big Wild said it was “hard to believe “Aftergold came out 5 years ago. I remember working on this in my bedroom and on the road while I was opening for ODESZA.” He added that it was “amazing to think how much these few minutes of music impacted my life.”

The ‘Aftergold’ anniversary release is a part of Foreign Family Collective’s 5-year anniversary celebration and the track remains one of the Collective’s most legendary releases to-date. The commemorative EP is out now, enjoy!