Events as far out as September and October are currently being cancelled due to COVID-19, but Ultra Europe iset to take place in Croatia in July is holding fast that the event is not currently cancelled or postponed, despite a fake letter claiming the opposite circulating on social media.





The letter was first shared on Reddit early this morning, address to “media representatives,” appearing to announce that the festival is cancelled with an official press release due this Friday.

However, according to a statement obtained by EDM Tunes from an Ultra representative, the letter is neither official nor real.

“We are in constant contact with the city of Split, experts from the Croatian government, civil protection office and public health authorities about the current situation, and will continuously monitor and respond to developments as they happen.”

It’s unlikely that the festival really will still take place, with literally everything around it cancelling, but for now, no such official decision has been made.

Photo via Rukes.com