Odesza just revealed they have an entire album with Golden Features on the horizon as BRONSON.





Odesza first dazzled us with their 2012 album Summer’s Gone, followed by their 2014 breakout album In Return, which really launched them into the festival circuit. Most recently, the duo unleashed their Grammy Award-nominated A Moment Apart, which felt like a thoughtful change of pace, but still amplified that core Odesza sound we know and love.

Meanwhile, Golden Features has consistently impressed with his own standout releases. His collection includes a remix of Odesza’s “Falls” featuring Sasha Sloan, so we already know their styles mesh divinely.

As for the magic that awaits with this collaborative project Odesza and Golden Features — we’ll have to wait and see. Check to the tweet below and get ready!

Just finished an entire album with @GoldenFeatures 🐞⬡ — ODESZA (@odesza) April 26, 2020

Photo via Andrew Gomez