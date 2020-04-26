The third and final day of Room Service Festival is going down — and here’s what to expect!





GRiZ, Borgore, Big Gigantic, Clozee, Luca Lush, Doctor P and more take over the Trap Nation stage tonight. Meanwhile, Chill Nation is stacked with a diverse range, everything from Lido to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Last night, we experienced sets from Rezz, JOYRYDE, Eprom, Malaa, Dr. Fresch and many more. Today, we expect everyone to go out with a bang!

With both Trap Nation and Chill Nation channels running simultaneously, you can easily switch back and forth between whatever artist your heart desires.

Check out the streams and set times below and stay locked in!

Room Service Festival 2020 – Trap Nation Stage

Room Service Festival 2020 – Chill Nation Stage

Set Times

Photography by Jason Siegel