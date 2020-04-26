Kanye West is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes.





A recent feature covers the back and forth between the publication and West over his fortune…

The synopsis of the article, titled Kanye West Is Now Officially A Billionaire—And He Really Wants The World To Know “After months of requests, the hip-hop superstar shared financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire — and his fixation on outside validation.”

Long story short (because trust us, it’s not the most fascinating read), West believed Forbes was snubbing him for not mentioning his billionaire status in past coverage. He then took matters into his own hands to provide proof and here we are.

According to Forbes, Kanye West’s net worth is valued at $1.3 billion.

Source: Forbes | Photo: Kayla Reefer