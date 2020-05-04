Porter Robinson’s Second Sky is coming to live stream. Porter Robinson’s Second Sky is coming to live stream. Porter Robinson’s Second Sky is coming to live stream. I’ll say it one more time: Porter Robinson’s Second Sky is coming to live stream.





This is easily, without a doubt, going to be one of the most-streamed events of quarantine thus far. Porter has never really done a live stream set before, lockdown or otherwise, so this will be very special.

It’s unclear what sort of production there will be, if sets will come in remote or will have a central location like Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-A-Thons,. The lineup is also still forthcoming, but we know at the very least that Porter Robinson will be headlining. It is his festival, after all…

The stream is presented by Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade, and Slush Management, and it’s going down this weekend, Saturday, May 9. You can RSVP here.

GOLDENVOICE, BROWNIES & LEMONADE, & SLUSH PROUDLY PRESENT: PORTER ROBINSON'S SECRET SKY STREAMING FESTIVAL MAY 9, 2020 WITH AN INCREDIBLE LINEUP OF ARTISTS ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITING MUSICARES RSVP → https://t.co/zxpv3V4ZBh@porterrobinson @goldenvoice @slushmgmt @musicares pic.twitter.com/rK4JR3ibXo — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 4, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo