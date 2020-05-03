The quarantine has forced the world to stay home, but that’s no problem for DJ/producers who thrive in the studio. More and more, we’re seeing creative ways in which artists connect online and collaborate during these unprecedented times.





Which brings us to Marshmello, who recently played “pass the beat” with fellow producers Benny Blanco, Tommy Brown, Boi1da, and Tainy. Each artist added their own flavor to the track before passing to the next.

Put it all together, and it’s a pretty fat beat — now who are they going to have rap on it?

Watch below and #passthebeat!

Photo via Rukes.com