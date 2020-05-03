Dreamworld is going down live this weekend and you don’t want to miss out!





Today’s lineup will finish the fest off strong! Big Gigantic, Slumberjack, CID, Bonnie x Clyde, Snakehips, Shallou, and many more are scheudle to play, topped off with a Secret Guest and a closing set from Darude to wrap up the 3-day online music festival charity event.

Dreamworld boasts three days of music from 50+ DJs and artists from quarantine. While we’re forced to social distance ourselves this festival season, we’re grateful for events like these to keep us sane.

The best part — 100% of proceeds will be donated to emergency hospital resources through The Heart Water Foundation. Fans also have the chance to win tickets to EDC Las Vegas.

See the full lineup and set times below.

Dreamworld Online Charity Music Festival

Photo via Rukes.com