Calvin Harris Sued By Neighbor For Neglecting To Fix Dangerous Issues With His Bel-Air Home

Calvin Harris is being sued by a neighbor in Bel-Air, California for failing to fix issues with his home that are allegedly putting her and others in peril.





According to the suit obtained by TMZ, Harris’ Bel-Air home has a faulty pipeline that is steadily leaking sludgy water from his home and traveling downhill, coating a driveway and access road to her house. Apparently it’s so bad that car tires will even spin in the mess.

Harris has reportedly been cited twice by the city for the issue, but all he did was lay down some sandbags to block the flow — a stop gap, at best.

In addition to the faulty pipeline, the claim also states that Harris has major fissures in his retaining wall, putting her own property and safety at risk as he lives downhill from his home.

The claimant is suing for damages for mental and emotional distress, and loss of property values.

via TMZ | Photo via Rukes.com