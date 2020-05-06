Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider has passed away at the age of 73.





Fellow Kraftwerk co-founder Ralf Hütter confirmed the sad news, “his friend and companion over many decades Florian Schneider has passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday.”

The two started the group in 1970 and during Schneider’s time with the project, Kraftwerk put out 10 albums to much success, as seven of them charted on the Billboard 200. His musical ability ranged from synthesizer to vocoder, flute, sax and more — and he also did vocal work.

Before coronavirus hit, Kraftwerk was planning on returning with a 50th anniversary tour with their signature 3D visuals, robotics and greatest hits. However, the shows have been canceled due to the ongoing outbreak.

Dance music lost a true legend and pioneer in Florian Schneider. Rest in peace.

Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop

Source: Billboard