It’s been forecasted that concerts en masse won’t return until 2021, some until 2022, but Arkansas is leading the charge — some might say erroneously — and hosting one of, if not the first social-distanced concert since lockdown began in March.





Bishop Gunn frontman Travis McCready will perform in Fort Smith, Arkansas with assigned seats at least six feet apart per grouping of what Ticketmaster is calling “fan pods,” reducing the capacity of the 1,100 person venue down to just 229.

The May 15 concert will also feature other health assurances, as, according to Billboard, attendees will “have to get their temperature taken when they arrive and employees will be actively wiping down touch points in the venue and restrooms. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, fans will be directed by venue staff through one-way walk ways to maintain socially distancing throughout the event.”

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed at every entrance and exit, as well.

“We are attempting to move past the restrictions that have been necessary during this pandemic, but we must do so in a manner that is based on solid data,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a release on Monday. “I am confident this measured reopening is the best approach that will allow us to enjoy these entertainment venues again. As we cautiously emerge from this difficult time, we will keep an eye on data for any evidence that we are moving too quickly.”

While it’s unlikely that max capacity concerts will resume before a vaccine is developed, this could be a litmus test for social distanced events moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo via Shea Flynn Photo