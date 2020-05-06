This weekend, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 are set to perform in Fortnite’s Party Royale at the Main Stage. Players are invited to the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 PM Eastern!





Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and deadmau5 are coming to Party Royale with back-to-back-to-back sets LIVE on the big screen at the Main Stage. Players can hit the dance floor, chill with friends, or jump into other activities in Party Royale.

Additionally, anyone who logs into Fortnite from Friday, May 8 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 AM ET will get the new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free! Perfect for wearing at the show.

Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. All chill, no sweat. Leave your weapons and mats behind and hang out with friends, play games, perfect your skydive, and more. The party’s just getting started. More details to be revealed at fortnite.com/partyroyale.