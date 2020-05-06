Yesterday, Martin Garrix went live for an hour as he made his way along the Dutch waters playing a stellar set. Without the tens of thousands of fans at a stage and without the flashing lights and lasers, the set felt a bit more peaceful and vibey.





He played most of his biggest hits, plus remixes of them and new IDs from STMPD RCRDS artists, from the likes of DubVision and Matisse & Sadko. If you can listen to this full set and not manage a smile or some relaxed muscles the whole time, I’m not sure what to say to you.

Check out the full set below!