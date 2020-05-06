Yesterday, Louis The Child became involved in a thread on Twitter with Alison Wonderland that made its way to a discussion on Hitler, using him as an example of letting go of hate in the name of personal mental health. While it’s a horrible, horrible example, LTC’s message was clear. Still, it didn’t stop EDM Twitter from passing around screenshots of the deleted tweets and calling them out for their tone deaf stance.





Late last night, the Chicago duo posted a short apology on the topic:

Louis the Child stands for love, inclusion, health, and making the best of the present moment. In no way do we support any form of hate past or present. We’re sorry for any pain we’ve caused and will always learn from our mistakes — louisthechild (@LouisTheChild) May 6, 2020

Alison responded to the tweet, as the two apparently had a “long talk on the phone last night.” She says they didn’t understand the gravity of what they said at the time, but they now do. They want to move past the issue and remain as friends.

Had a long talk to LTC on the phone last night.

I want everyone to know they were extremely sincere when reaching out & I don’t think the gravity of what was said was understood at the time, but it very much is now. We want to move on & we are still friends. — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) May 6, 2020

While the apology aimed to reaffirm the values of the duo, and the talk resolved things with Alison, it did little to appease anyone else who found fault in their original statements.

Like, i know yall are just a couple of rich kids having fun with your parents money but maybe just shut the fuck up on things that you are ignorant about and learn how not to be a spoiled little racist fuck — dont worry, i always have this cough (@bleepbloopbass) May 6, 2020

I’m putting on the yikes glasses pic.twitter.com/L3wdETZy63 — QUIET BISON (@thequietbison) May 6, 2020

Yo so which one wears the moustache — monsieur le hab (@habstrakt) May 6, 2020

eye to real cruelty and evil, and a rosy outlook on everything just comes across as ignorance. i respect the message you all are trying to send, and support it – but especially when you’re artists of your size you should be mindful about how that message is presented. — computer man 420 (@locacacas) May 6, 2020

for the people saying “you did nothing wrong!!” & “people are so sensitive.” please think about people that are affected by statements like “hate has no place here” when they’re part of marginalized communities have had to fight against systems built to kill or exclude them. — -:- (@_tyler_tyler) May 6, 2020

Thanks for this apology but it’s very generic and doesn’t really show you’ve learned anything except how to delete tweets — Hologram Gary (@munkeezrool09) May 6, 2020

This tweet aged so well and continues to grace us with its eloquence — Ally Kattastrophe (@Kattastrophic13) May 6, 2020