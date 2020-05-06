Home

Yesterday, Louis The Child became involved in a thread on Twitter with Alison Wonderland that made its way to a discussion on Hitler, using him as an example of letting go of hate in the name of personal mental health. While it’s a horrible, horrible example, LTC’s message was clear. Still, it didn’t stop EDM Twitter from passing around screenshots of the deleted tweets and calling them out for their tone deaf stance.


Late last night, the Chicago duo posted a short apology on the topic:

Alison responded to the tweet, as the two apparently had a “long talk on the phone last night.” She says they didn’t understand the gravity of what they said at the time, but they now do. They want to move past the issue and remain as friends.

While the apology aimed to reaffirm the values of the duo, and the talk resolved things with Alison, it did little to appease anyone else who found fault in their original statements.