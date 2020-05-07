Last month, electronic music set the records for longest non-stop DJ marathon and most DJs in a single set. Now, another attempt will be made to break the record again for world’s largest DJ stream with 6000+ DJs.





Set For Love is the vision of LNADJ’s Ambassador, Nightmares on Wax. The concept is to use the power of music to raise much needed funds for the projects that Last Night A DJ Saved My Life supports in developing countries. The 72-hour extravaganza will draw together an expected collective of thousands of DJs across the globe, an enthusiastic 6000+ have signed up already. The dance music marathon will see DJs simultaneously get in the mix from 12 am (GMT) on Friday 8th May until midnight (GMT) on Sunday 10th May.

Sets will overlap, allowing for all of the DJs who have signed up to get their turn and contribute to the amazing final total.

Headliners include Paul Oakenfold, Jackmaster, Nightmare on Wax, Saytek and Nick Warren.

Those looking to take part can simply register at www.setforlove.org, choose the hour(s) they want to broadcast their set, choose the platform they want to broadcast it from and share the LNADJ fundraising link setforlove.org.