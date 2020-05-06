After postponing her highly anticipated 6th album, Lady Gaga has revealed a new release date.





Chromatica in all its glory will arrive on May 29th.

Just recently, the official tracklist was revealed and confirmed all the rumored producers we we hoping for. Chromatica is every dance lover’s fantasy, with productions from Skrillex, Bloodpop, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami and more.

Collaboration wise, Lady Gaga also pulls in big names, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John.

Gaga had plans for a surprise Coachella appearance and more surrounding the album’s release, but When Lady Gaga pushed back the original April 10th release date, she put out the following statement:

This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

Check back to hear Chromatica when it drops.

Photo by Auden Bui, courtesy of Coachella