As some of the world plans to reopen small venues with limited capacities as soon as this month, the Netherlands is stressing the importance of playing it safe, ruling out “mass events” in the process. Minister for Health Hugo de Jonge recently provided a letter to the Dutch parliament detailing next steps.

For the last step, that’s massive events on a national scale, we can not yet give a date [for them to resume]. That is only possible once there is a vaccine, and no one knows how long that will take. Of course we hope soon, but a year or more is very likely.

This puts many events in jeopardy, even Eurovision 2021, the annual international song competition set for next year. With the timeline for a vaccine up in the air, there are no guarantees.

Also, no Dutch games until there is a vaccine.

Source: wiwibloggs