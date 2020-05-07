Mellogang! If you’ve ever wanted to collaborate with Marshmello — here’s your chance!





In an effort between Adobe Creative Cloud and Live Nation, Marshmello is giving fans the opportunity to get involved with the forthcoming music video for his latest single “Be Kind.” Participants are asked to create a short video that shows how they’re bringing kindness to the world.

The more creative the better — tap into Premiere Rush, Premiere Pro, and/or After Effects for your submission. You can also download exclusive graphics and artwork from Marshmello to take your video to the next level. Once you’ve submitted your edit to the contest, don’t forget to share it on social with #MarshmelloxAdobe.

The grand prize winner will receive:

$10,000 USD cash

Inclusion in the Official “Be Kind” Fan Video

A life-size signed Marshmello Helmet

A virtual meet and greet with Marshmello for you and a friend

Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for one year

The “Be Kind” Fan Video Challenge runs through June 3, 2020.

To enter, follow the official rules and steps here.

Photo via Rukes.com