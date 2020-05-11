It’s been a couple weeks since the last Virtual Rave-A-Thon from Insomniac, and that’s because they’ve been prepping for the massive EDC Las Vegas-theme event this weekend. First announced a little over two weeks ago, the lineup has just been revealed — and it’s a doozy.





EDC Las Vegas’s live stream lineup looks a lot like the real thing, except obviously much fewer artists. However, many have already played one or more Virtual Rave-A-Thon in March and April, including 12th Planet, Borgore, Flosstradamus, i_o, JSTJR, k?d, SVDDEN DEATH, and more. Others will be new to the virtual rave-a-thon world, like David Guetta, Don Diablo, Sidepiece, Seven Lions, Vini Vici, Oliver Heldens, and a special NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly set.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon also marks the debut of a special initiative to help fans stay positively focused on a future where we can all reunite on the dancefloor. To show gratitude to the dance music community, Insomniac has partnered with charitable organization In Place of War to promote Rave Recovery, a relief fund created specifically for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” says Rotella. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”

The live stream experience begins this Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, from 5pm-2am each day. Individual day set times will follow soon. See you under the virtual sky!

Photo by Alex Perez for Insomniac Events