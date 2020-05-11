It’s been 269 days since Illenium put out his third album, ASCEND, and we still love it just as much as the first day it came out. That being said, we’re definitely excited to hear some new takes on the same old songs as the remix album drops this Friday.





Check out the official announcement below along with a preview of SLANDER’s remix — stay tuned for more info!

Ascend Remix album this Friday 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/yyfIg0gEMZ — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) May 11, 2020

ASCEND (Remixes) Tracklist (Possibly Partial):

Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (SLANDER Remix)

Illenium – ID (WHIPPED CREAM Remix)

Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (William Black Remix)

Illenium – In Your Arms (ARMNHMR Remix)

Illenium – Take You Down (Nurko Remix)

Illenium – Blood (Drezo Remix)

Illenium – All Together (Crystal Skies Remix)

Illenium – Broken Ones (Last Heroes Remix)

Illenium – That’s Why (Blunts & Blondes Remix)

