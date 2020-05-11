Flume and Eiffel 65 is the musical combination we didn’t know we needed until now!





Like so many producers, Flume is getting his hands dirty in the studio over quarantine. And most recently, he remixed the always iconic banger “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” — because, well, we’re all feeling a little blue right now and it’s only fitting.

“Roses r red my face is blue here is a song I made it for u @eiffel65gram,” he captions the post below along with a preview of his WIP. But, just wait for it, because Flume gets into character and everything.

Suddenly, we can’t imagine a world where Flume and Eiffel 65 don’t exist together within the same track — and we need this remix now.

Listen below and make sure to show some love if you want him to release it!

Flume – “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” Remix

Photo: Matsu