This Mother’s Day, Diplo confirmed he and model Jevon King have a son together… though, it was already strongly speculated.





In a touching Mother’s Day post, Diplo shouted out the strong mothers in his life. His own mother, Barbara Jean Cox; Kathryn Lockhart, the mother of his sons Lockett and Lazer; and Jevon King, who recently gave birth to their son Pace.

Along with the photos, a sweet message: “Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it – the three strongest mothers in the world.. I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys 🤍 I love you all til the moon and back.”

Official congratulations to Diplo and Jevon!

And, Happy (belated) Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there!