More often than not, Martin Garrix has a new track on the near horizon. And this time, it’s his much anticipated “Higher Ground” production featuring John Martin.





Even before its release, “Higher Ground” is an instant favorite. He played it out during a recent live stream from his Amsterdam home and fans have been buzzing about it ever since.

So far, 2020 has only seen the release of “Drown” featuring Clinton Kane — but we know Garrix is sitting on plenty more where this came from. He recently teased tons of new music from various aliases coming soon.

The track drops on May 14th, which also happens to be Martijn’s birthday! What a gift!

Martin Garrix – “Higher Ground” feat. John Martin

Photo via Rukes.com