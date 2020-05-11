Following other major music companies like Hakkasan, Ticketmaster, and more, Insomniac has furloughed around half of its employees, totaling 90 people. The events promoter confirmed in a statement to Billboard that employees will retain all their medical benefits while on furlough.





“Like many other companies in our industry impacted by COVID-19, Insomniac made the difficult but necessary decision to furlough certain employees while we are unable to produce our shows,” founder and chief executive Pasquale Rotella told Billboard. “It is our full intention to bring those team members back on board once events are allowed to occur again, and the business is in a position to support the additional staff.”

Insomniac has been forced to cancel or reschedule most of its 2020 programming, including club shows, beginning with Beyond Wonderland in March (which is now supposed to happen in June) and extending to EDC Las Vegas, which has been rescheduled to October.

Billboard points out, “some of Insomniac’s upcoming events including EDC Korea in Seoul (Aug. 15-16) and EDC Orlando (Nov. 13-15) have not been postponed. Insomniac still has about two dozen active club and venues shows listed on its site, including a May 28 SLANDER show at Las Vegas’ Area 51, that have not been cancelled or postponed.”

An EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon begins this weekend, May 15.

via Billboard | Photo via Jake West for Insomniac Events