Apart from the wild Lil B freestyle during Porter Robinson’s set in Secret Sky, and of course the new song, one of the other biggest moments during his set was the emotionally devastating mashup of “Language” and Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” paired with a nightcore remix of “Language.”





When this played, it was a total surprise and instantly caused most of us listening to become an total emotional wreck. “I’m With You” is probably one of Avril’s more overlooked songs, especially in the shadow of “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend,” (still, it’s her 8th most-streamed song on Spotify) so hearing it pop up in Porter’s set was absolute bliss. The way it meshes with “Language” is also superb and made for a particularly beautiful combo.

Then, after he’s punched us in the feelings gut, Porter caps it off with a nightcore edit of “Language” for some real rave vibes.

Relive the full set below, and listen again to all the Secret Sky sets here!

Photo via Rukes.com