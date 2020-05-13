One of EDM’s favorite supergroups is back! 3 Are Legend (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Steve Aoki) are back with “Raver Dome,” their first release since last year’s “Kahleesi.” As the title suggests, “Raver Dome” is an unbridled big room banger, made to be played at the main stage at maximum volume.





While touring has been shut down indefinitely, 2020 has been a stellar year musically for both DVLM and Aoki. This is the fourth single of 2020 for DVLM and Steve Aoki’s Neon Future IV is already one of our favorite albums of the year! The track opens with hypnotic rave synths, the melody only gets bigger with more production getting layered over. During the build up we get those “put your hands up” that’ll have you yearning for a summer festival. The drop is pure big room bliss and really hearkens back to the 2014-2015 days. The horns are bouncy and the kick is nasty!

The contributions of both Sandro Silva and Justin Prime only serve to beef up “Raver Dome”’s big room bona fides. Listen to the latest from 3 Are Legend, Justin Prime and Sandro Silva “Raver Dome” out now on Ultra and Smash the House. Relive 3 Are Legend’s epic Tomorrowland closing set from last year as they celebrated 15 years of Tomorrowland classics.