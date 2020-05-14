The Sunday Times Rich List has arrived, revealing the most filthy rich musicians in the UK.





Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Paul McCartney are tied at the top with £800 million each. Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Ringo Starr, Ed Sheeran and more also appear in the top 10 for musicians.

Most notably, Rihanna makes her debut on the list with a cool £468 million. Rihanna’s strong entry can be largely attributed to her Fenty Beauty product line, which launched in 2017. Also, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which followed in 2018. And let’s not forget endorsements on Instagram.

She also continues to pull in royalties from her chart-topping hits including “SOS,” “Umbrella, “Needed Me,” and so many more.

Calvin Harris, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Robert Plant, Adele and more appear within the top 40.

Calvin Harris at 16 with approximately $220 million.

Check out the top 10 richest musicians below, via Sunday Times.

Richest Musicians in Britain

1= Lord Lloyd-Webber – £800m – Down £20m

1= Sir Paul McCartney – £800m – Up £50m

3=Rihanna – £468m – New

4=Sir Elton John – £360m – Up £40m

5=Sir Mick Jagger – £285m – Up £10m

6= Olivia and Dhani Harrison – £270m – Up £20m

6= Keith Richards – £270m – Up £10m

8=Sir Ringo Starr – £260m – Up £20m

9=Michael Flatley – £206m – Up £2m

10= Ed Sheeran – £200m – Up £40m

10= Sir Rod Stewart – £200m – Up £10m

10= Sting – £200m – No change

16=Calvin Harris – £180m

H/T: BBC | Sources: The Sunday Times, Official Charts