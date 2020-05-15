Hans Zimmer has famously composed the score for some of our favorite movies of the past few decades, including Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” in 2010. The song “Time” from that score has become a favorite of that score, and is also Zimmer’s current most-played song on Spotify. Now, Alan Walker has come to give it a fresh coat of paint with a new remix.





The original by Zimmer is a beautiful composition, fraught with emotion, tension, and hope. Miraculously, Walker is able to retain many of those emotions even in the scope of a remix. The main melody is kept intact, albeit with a more dance music twist, a bit more upbeat rhythm and some drums. The drop, when it finally comes, also deftly incorporates the melody while still keeping true to Walker’s own style.

Though it isn’t a true collaboration as we previously suspected based on how he teased the track, we’re still happy with the final outcome. Check out Hans Zimmer’s “Time” remixed by Alan Walker below.

Photo via Rukes.com