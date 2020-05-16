Subtronics unleashed his fury on the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon last night and we have some IDs from his set that need addressed.





First up, the Subtronics x Marshmello collaboration that nobody was expecting, but everyone is talking about. The song is a genre-defining banger, equipped with a light, approachable melody from Mello and Subtronics’ own relentless, in-your-face bass.

The tune plays off both their brands in saying, “Underneath his helmet, he’s a cyclops!” just before the drop. It’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a Subtronics and Marshmello collab and more.

This tweet really says it all —

that’s it. that’s how dubstep takes over the world. Subtronics & Marshmello — GSnail | DIG REMIX OUT NOW (@Gibblersnail) May 16, 2020

Subtronics also dropped his highly anticipated collaboration with Zeds Dead. The ID has been making its rounds in recent sets and hits heavy with that old school ZD sound we all know and love.

Listen to both ID collabs below and let us know what you think!

Subtronics x Marshmello

Subtronics x Zeds Dead

Photo via Rukes.com