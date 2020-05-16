Galantis & Faouzia Team Up For New Single “I Fly” On New Scooby Doo Film Album

Atlantic Records has officially unveiled SCOOB! THE ALBUM, the official musical companion to Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group’s new animated Scooby-Doo animated film. The soundtrack features a brand new track from Galantis, “I Fly” featuring Faouzia. The track marks the second new release from Galantis over the last month, following their introspective collaborative single “The Lake” with Wrabel.





The new single sees Galantis take a rare stab at piano house, rather than use the typical uptempo pop rhythms and higher pitched synths they usually do. The effect is honestly brilliant, and curiously this might be one of my favorite Galantis tracks the duo has ever put out.

SCOOB! THE ALBUM features brand new songs and exclusive collaborations from an exciting array of major artists and rising stars, including Lennon Stella Ft. Charlie Puth, Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Ft. Ava Max, Jack Harlow, Sage The Gemini Ft. BYGTWO3, Pink Sweat$, Rico Nasty, Rare Americans, R3HAB Ft. A R I Z O N A, Plested, and Token as well as an incredible reimagining of the iconic Scooby-Doo theme song from Best Coast.

