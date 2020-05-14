EDC Las Vegas is due to go digital this weekend on its original dates when it would have been held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, if not for COVID-19. Though the festival is now tentatively scheduled for October, Insomniac is still throwing a full virtual rave for three days this weekend.





Set times for the event have just come out, and each day is absolutely stacked. There’s no lulls here, no fillers, no chance to catch your breath. Friday kicks things off with a special b2b from NGHTMRE and Ghastly, with Tchami, Zhu, Zeds Dead, Boombox Cartel, Chris Lorenzo, k?d, Subtronics, and more in between.

Saturday veers a bit more away from bass with Ekali, Whethan, Malaa, Kaskade, Don Diablo, but you can still catch JSTJR and Flosstradamus for your fix.

Things finish off on Sunday with a varied lineup featuring Duke Dumont, Sidepiece (Party Favor + Nitti Gritti), David Guetta, Seven Lions, SVDDEN DEATH presents VOYD, ATLiens, 12th Planet, and more.

You can catch all the performances on tv.insomniac.com or on their YouTube channel. The show begins every day at 5pm PST and goes until 2am.

Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events