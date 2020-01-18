Subtronics Reveals Another Collab with Zeds Dead (& He Tested It Out Last Night)

The dust has barely settled since Zeds Dead and Subtronics hit us with their much anticipated collaboration “Bumpy Teeth” — and they’re already onto the next one!





In the tweets below, Breakout Artist of 2019 Subtronics reveals a new collaboration with Deadbeats legends Zeds Dead. Not only have they started the new collab, he promises it’s “sounding insane.”

Last night, Subtronics packed out the Hollywood Palladium wall to wall and waited until the very last moment to finally unveil the collab that he says still needs some work, but it’s a monster already.

Subtronics x Zeds Dead Collab

hello @zedsdead and i started a second collab and it’s actually sounding insane — NTWICR V 5 OUT NOW (@Subtronics) January 17, 2020

testing it for the first time @ palladium tonight which is also about to sell out — NTWICR V 5 OUT NOW (@Subtronics) January 17, 2020

.@Subtronics closed his set last night with a new @ZEDSDEAD collab and it's an absolute monster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/loPCBPUxj1 — Your EDM (@YourEDM) January 18, 2020

Photo via @chinghc107