Considering the massive impact Tchami has had on the house scene and beyond, it’s amazing to think he hasn’t put out a full album yet.





That day will finally come, however, when his debut album YEAR ZERO drops, we’re anticipating sometime in 2020. Although we don’t have a release date just yet, we’re seeing the official artwork and title for the first time in the post below.

YEAR ZERO is “coming soon,” Tchami promises.

Judging by this awe-inspiring imagery, the producer, Confession label head, and tastemaker is ready to blow us away with his art. See below and check back here when YEAR ZERO drops.

Tchami – YEAR ZERO Coming Soon

YEAR ZERO – my debut album coming soon 🙏🏼 Posted by Tchami on Friday, May 22, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com