Live Nation is testing out socially distanced shows in New Zealand as part of its “Together Again” series.





Starting next week, Live Nation will begin throwing these events with 100 max attendees. Staff are under instruction to wear face masks and gloves, and those who enter the venue are subject to temperature screenings.

The series features a rotating line-up of local musicians, comedians and performers. First up, Friday, May 29th at The Tuning Fork in Auckland, comedians Urzila Carlson, Ray O’Leary, Ruby Esther and Nick Rado will take the stage. On Saturday, soul singer Hollie Smith is scheduled to perform.

Stuart Clumpas, the chairman of Live Nation New Zealand provides a statement:

The safety of our artists, audience, and staff is always a major focus at Live Nation events and venues, and especially so at this time. Our staff have been working extremely hard to get the doors open again and we aim to deliver not only a great live experience but also one that adheres to all the extra health and safety precautions and measures that line up with the government advice for events at level two. We thank everyone in advance for making the effort to follow the new rules and guidelines that will be in place for these evolving times.

Tickets are on sale here.

Live Nation: Together Again

Source: NME