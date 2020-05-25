This morning, Twitter lit up asking, “Why the f*ck did Spotify remove the Appears On section from artists’ profiles?” For those unaware of the feature, the Appears On section directs users to other artists and collaborations an artist has appeared on, many of which don’t come up on their own main profile. This is especially true for frequent remixers, and especially vocalists.





Forum posts dating back as far as January make mention of the section being removed, though it’s been apparently reintroduced and removed again as recently as April from then until now. But now, the move seems to be far more widespread — and people are angry.

“The appears on section was terrible already, since NONE of that traffic contributed to monthly listeners,” wrote Tori Letzler, aka TINYKVT, on Twitter. “Now it’s just gone all together, it’s legit like my work fucking doesn’t exist.”

As a streaming service, discoverability should be part of its core tenets, but apparently Spotify doesn’t see it that way. @SpotifyCares has responded to a few people on Twitter regarding the issue, instructing them to log out and back in, closing the app, and other possible remedies, but to no avail. It might seem like a glitch, apparently, but the number of users it’s affecting is more widespread than ever. Hopefully Spotify corrects this soon.

spotify quietly removing the "Appears On" section from artist profiles is just their polite way of saying they don't care about your remixes or that collab you did on another artists album. they are fine to let them disappear into the void and never be seen again — bagel w/ quarancheese (@HarryEatsBagels) May 25, 2020

@Spotify @spotifyartists If you’re going to take away “appears on ”, atleast tag contributing artists and featured artists properly now so our releases show up. I’m a writer on all of the tracks that now magically disappeared from my profile. This isn’t ok — Tori Letzler (@ToriLetzler) May 25, 2020

Hey @Spotify do you just hate vocalists or what Removing “Appears On” destroys their artist profiles How do we bring it back — EDM HR Division (@edmHRdivision) May 25, 2020

@Spotify really said fuck all the collabs and remixes people have worked hard on, NO RECOGNITION FOR YOU. Legitimately though, can anyone explain to me why they removed the Appears On section?? It still doesn't make sense to me. https://t.co/TyaIeH06da — ᗩETᕼEᖇ (@EyeForAether) May 25, 2020

i love you @spotify but getting rid of the 'appears on' section of artist profiles has got to be one of the worst decisions ever. please bring it back @spotifycares — ray volpe (@rayvolpe) May 25, 2020

Spotify removing the "Appears On" section from artist pages effectively removes major parts of artists discographies from audiences view. Really hoping this is a change that will be rescinded @spotifyartists @SpotifyCares — Slippy (@slippy_music) May 25, 2020

Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image