After years of cutting users off at 10,000 songs, Spotify has removed its notorious limit.





The platform has already began rolling out the unlimited library experience, meaning the limit on saved items is over. According to a press release, this includes liked songs and liked albums — so there’s no need to pick and choose certain tracks if you love an entire album’s worth of music.

Finally, this is an error message of the past: Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.

Spotify also shares some FAQs:

Can I like/save as many songs, and albums as I’d like? : yes

Does this impact the offline listening limit? : no

Spotify users are able to download 10,000 songs on 5 different devices for offline listening.

Can I add as many songs as I’d like to a playlist? : no

This doesn’t impact the current limit of 10,000 items in a playlist.

If you’re still getting the limit message, don’t worry. You’ll get the new experience soon!

Start saving!