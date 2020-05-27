One of the biggest tourist cities in the world, Las Vegas, is opening the doors of its casinos on June 4, per Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.





Sisolak told reporters Tuesday: “We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we’re gonna be cautious.”

Social distancing restrictions will still be in place when casinos open. Establishments will be limited to 50% capacity, with plexiglass between players and the dealer at card tables and “6 ft apart” stickers on the carpets for games like craps and roulette. According to Forbes, “Some resorts are planning to use thermal cameras at entrances, plastic barriers at hotel check-in desks and will remove seating from pools and other common areas to enforce social distancing.”

Three million people per month were visiting Vegas this year in the months leading up to the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s going to bounce back,” El Cortez Hotel & Casino general manager Adam Wiesberg told the New York Times. “Las Vegas is part of the American culture. And I think it will come back better than ever.”

“I don’t think you’re going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas by June 4, with the protocols that we’ve put in place, than the testing that we’ve put in place, with the contact tracing that will be in place by that time,” Sisolak said. “We’re encouraging visitors to come and enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

Brothels, night clubs, and strip clubs will not be cleared for reopening.

New reality for those visiting Las Vegas when the casinos reopen. These are pictures from the El Cortez and show blackjack tables that have been installed with plexiglass barriers two separate players and the dealer. Barriers also in between slot machines & markings on the floor. pic.twitter.com/84ahPnRGv6 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) May 14, 2020

Looks like plexiglass barriers at craps tables will be a reality… Disinfected Dice: Las Vegas Casinos Getting Ready To Roll via @FOX5Vegashttps://t.co/FLHEnQrke5 — Just Won One (@JustWonOne) May 22, 2020

