Primavera Sound Has Already Announced Its 2021 Lineup With Tame Impala, The Strokes, Jamie xx & More

Many festivals are only just succumbing to COVID-19 and postponing/cancelling their events in the past few weeks, but Primavera Sound in Spain has already just released a full lineup for 2021 in June.





The festival is one of the largest in the world, on the scale of Creamfields, Coachella, EDC, and others. It’s also one of the most beloved for its passionate curation and tastefully organized lineups, which in 2021 will include Tame Impala, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Jamie xx, and more.

Tickets go on sale June 3, though it will be interesting to see how quickly it sells out compared to normal years when tens of millions of people aren’t undergoing a significant economic crisis.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic